Peggy Fleming obituary

Editor’s note: This obituary was originally published Sept. 11, 2005
Peggy Fleming
Peggy S. Fleming, 47, of Lebanon, Ill., born July 5, 1958, in Germany, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2005.
Peggy was a travel agent for Carlson Travel Agency at Westport Plaza.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, William Watson.
She is survived by a daughter Rachel Embrich of Belleville, Ill.; her mother, Dorothy, nee Freeman, Watson of Lebanon, Ill.; a sister, Debbie (Tim) Reaka of Marshfield, Mo.; a brother, William (Maggie) Watson of Martinsville, Ind.; and fiance, Jim Borchers of St. Charles, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Assn.
An Open Letter to My Mother;
Where do I even begin to tell you how much you mean to me.
I love you with all my heart. You are a wonderful mother and my best friend. I will truly be lost without you. I know you are in a better place now and I will think about you everyday. I can't begin to explain how many friends you have. They love you and will miss you deeply.
I am so happy that you found happiness with Jim. I know how much he meant to you.
I need you so much during this time, so please look over me to keep me strong. Always know that you meant the world to me and always will. I will one day see you again in heaven. I love you with all my heart.
Love always, Rachel
Comments