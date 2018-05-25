Metro-East News

Peggy Fleming obituary

May 25, 2018 10:48 AM

Editor’s note: This obituary was originally published Sept. 11, 2005

Peggy Fleming

Peggy S. Fleming, 47, of Lebanon, Ill., born July 5, 1958, in Germany, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2005.

Peggy was a travel agent for Carlson Travel Agency at Westport Plaza.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, William Watson.

She is survived by a daughter Rachel Embrich of Belleville, Ill.; her mother, Dorothy, nee Freeman, Watson of Lebanon, Ill.; a sister, Debbie (Tim) Reaka of Marshfield, Mo.; a brother, William (Maggie) Watson of Martinsville, Ind.; and fiance, Jim Borchers of St. Charles, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Assn.

An Open Letter to My Mother;

Where do I even begin to tell you how much you mean to me.

I love you with all my heart. You are a wonderful mother and my best friend. I will truly be lost without you. I know you are in a better place now and I will think about you everyday. I can't begin to explain how many friends you have. They love you and will miss you deeply.

I am so happy that you found happiness with Jim. I know how much he meant to you.

I need you so much during this time, so please look over me to keep me strong. Always know that you meant the world to me and always will. I will one day see you again in heaven. I love you with all my heart.

Love always, Rachel

