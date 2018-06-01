MetroLink riders talk safety at SWIC station

St. Clair County IL County Board Chairman Mark Kern has called for more security on St. Louis, MO MetroLink trains that run through southern Illinois that includes stops at Scott Air Force Base AFB, IL, Belleville, IL, Swansea, IL, Fairview Height McClatchy drieck@bnd.com
St. Clair County IL County Board Chairman Mark Kern has called for more security on St. Louis, MO MetroLink trains that run through southern Illinois that includes stops at Scott Air Force Base AFB, IL, Belleville, IL, Swansea, IL, Fairview Height McClatchy drieck@bnd.com
St. Clair County IL County Board Chairman Mark Kern has called for more security on St. Louis, MO MetroLink trains that run through southern Illinois that includes stops at Scott Air Force Base AFB, IL, Belleville, IL, Swansea, IL, Fairview Height McClatchy drieck@bnd.com

Metro-East News

St. Louis City approves MetroLink assistance from St. Clair County deputies

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

June 01, 2018 11:49 AM

St. Louis City aldermen approved a measure Friday allowing St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies to cross into the city to patrol the region's light rail system.

The ordinance is part of ongoing efforts to increase security on MetroLink and boost patrols in St. Louis. St. Louis County police officers are also able to patrol in the city.

The measure passed the Board of Aldermen unanimously, according to Taulby Roach, a consultant for St. Clair County Transit District. The ordinance now goes to Mayor Lyda Krewson's office for her signature.

On Tuesday, St. Clair County finalized plans to add three sheriff's deputies to patrol the region's light rail system, bringing the total number of MetroLink deputies to 15 on the Illinois side.

St. Clair County will have to approve a parallel ordinance to enter into the mutual aide agreement, the St. Clair County Transit District consultant said.

The transit district was created in 1981 to administer contracts for St. Clair County with transportation providers, including Bi-State Development.

  Comments  