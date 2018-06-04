Sex assault charges filed against former Scott Air Force Base commander

Charges have been filed against a former Scott Air Force Base commander previously ousted amid sexual misconduct accusations.
Col. John Howard was charged with two counts of cruelty and maltreatment, two counts of sexual assault, one count of conduct unbecoming an officer, and one count of fraternization in violation of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice.
It was not immediately clear where the case will be tried, whether it’s in military court or civilian court.
Howard was commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing until December, when Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, commander of the 18th Air Force, replaced him, saying he lost confidence in Howard’s ability to lead the wing.
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has been investigating the case since December. The investigations unit is a federal law enforcement agency for the Air Force that only investigates potential felony-level crimes, according to unit spokeswoman Linda Card.
Capt. Ryan DeCamp, a spokesman for the 18th Air Force, said no further details would be released in the case.
