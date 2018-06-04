Police investigate suspicious death in East St. Louis

At least 15 East St. Louis and Illinois state police officers were blocking off Wimmer Place on Monday night for a death investigation.
Crime scene tape stretched across a block of the street on Wimmer Place, and police used flashlights to inspect the street as they placed yellow evidence markers in key spots.
Police would not confirm if they were investigating it as a homicide, but Chief Jerry Simon said a 21-year-old man was "possibly shot." The St. Clair County Coroner’s office confirmed there had been a suspicious death.
A crowd of people gathered outside the confines of the tape, but the crowd thinned out as police pushed them back away from the scene of the crime.
