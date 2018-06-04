East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating a possible fatal shooting in the 400 block of Wimmer Place.
East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating a possible fatal shooting in the 400 block of Wimmer Place. Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com
East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating a possible fatal shooting in the 400 block of Wimmer Place. Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Police investigate suspicious death in East St. Louis

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

June 04, 2018 09:26 PM

East St. Louis

At least 15 East St. Louis and Illinois state police officers were blocking off Wimmer Place on Monday night for a death investigation.

Crime scene tape stretched across a block of the street on Wimmer Place, and police used flashlights to inspect the street as they placed yellow evidence markers in key spots.

Police would not confirm if they were investigating it as a homicide, but Chief Jerry Simon said a 21-year-old man was "possibly shot." The St. Clair County Coroner’s office confirmed there had been a suspicious death.

A crowd of people gathered outside the confines of the tape, but the crowd thinned out as police pushed them back away from the scene of the crime.

  Comments  