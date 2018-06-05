Triple murder trial delayed after prosecutors balk at judge's ruling

The first-degree murder trial of Samuel L. Johnson was postponed Tuesday morning after prosecutors decided to ask an appellate court to review one of the trial judge's rulings.
Johnson is accused of the murders of sisters Dorothy Bone and Doris Fischer and their hairdresser Michael Cooney on March 2, 2005, in Belleville. All three were found stabbed to death in Cooney's home-based salon in west Belleville.
St. Clair County Associate Judge Julie Gomric made a ruling late Monday barring prosecutors from using a specific piece of evidence. Prosecutors opted to appeal the decision and postpone the trial until the Fifth District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon reviews the ruling.
More information on the specifics of the evidence in question was not immediately made public.
The two sides spent all day Monday interviewing prospective jurors. Jury selection had been scheduled to continue Tuesday.
