Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Southern Illinois

A 49-year-old man and his passenger were seriously injured just after midnight Monday after driving a motorcycle off the road while exiting Interstate 24 onto I-57 in Williamson County.
Illinois State Police say John R. Norton, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson on the exit ramp at 12:15 a.m. when he lost control of the bike.
The motorcycle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Norton and his passenger, 41-year-old Nichole L. Shaughnessy of Mt. Vernon, according to police.
Norton was flown to a St. Louis hospital, according to police. Shaughnessy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Both were seriously injured.
The accident occurred about 11 miles south of Marion.
Comments