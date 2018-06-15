Local Democratic reps continue support of Madigan amid #MeToo allegations

Amid sexual harassment allegations swirling in the state capitol, metro-east Democrats say House Speaker Michael Madigan is taking the right steps to improve the work environment in Springfield.
There have been calls for Madigan to step down as speaker, as well as leader of the Democratic Party in Illinois, after sexual harassment and bullying allegations, including accusations against two of Madigan's staff members and one Democratic House leader. The two staffers lost their jobs, and state Rep. Lou Lang stepped down from his leadership positions.
But state Reps. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea; LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis; and Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, say they don't believe Madigan needs to step down.
"The actions that have been taken by our caucus, led by many of the women in our caucus, we’re going to make sure their recommendations are put into place," said Hoffman, who also serves as the majority conference chairman. "We’re going to make sure there is a fair process to ferret out any improprieties. From my standpoint anyway … the speaker has been willing to listen and has formed committees to do that, and we’ve moved forward to pass an historic bill this session. Now, more needs to be done, but I think that will address many issues of concern."
Stuart said Madigan even reached out to her.
“(He) called me to make sure I understood his choice and actions in responding to everything, and to make sure I felt that it was handled appropriately,” Stuart said. “There’s always more work to do, but what we have been doing, we’re moving in the right direction toward making sure everyone feels comfortable, safe and supported in the capitol.”
Greenwood said she believes Madigan has taken the right steps in forming committees and a task force.
“It’s ongoing, but it’s a start in getting us on the right track," Greenwood said. "So I think he’s addressed it properly, to get right on it as soon as the issues came about.”
Other metro-east Democrats in the House — Jerry Costello II of Smithton and Monica Bristow of Godfrey — did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
A group of Republican legislators and candidates recently called on Madigan to step down. The group included former gubernatorial candidate state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton, and state House hopeful Blaine Wilhour, who is running to succeed John Cavaletto in the 107th District.
“We have wholesale government failure on so many fronts," Ives said. "The same leaders in Springfield have held power for so long that think they — and their underlings — believe they can say, do, vote, ignore, disrespect as they like. They continue in power because no one has held them to account for their actions.”
