She embezzled $230,000 from SIUE. Now she's entitled to a state pension.

Candace Wanzo, who was convicted of embezzling money from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has left her state job but remains under investigation for allegations of wrongdoing in the secretary of state's office after being placed on paid administrative leave nearly 14 months ago.
Her final check on May 31 included $21,000 for unused vacation and sick time. State officials would not say whether she was fired or resigned, but only that she remains under investigation for unspecified wrongdoing connected to her supervision of an office that processed requests for specialty and vanity license plates.
Wanzo could not be reached for comment.
Wanzo, 54, of Centrailia, was convicted in federal court in East St. Louis in 1993 of stealing $233,500 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville while employed in the school's financial office. According to news stories at the time, she told a judge she spent the money on "clothes, lingerie and vacations."
She received probation and was ordered to repay the university. As of last year she had repaid just 38 percent, or about $88,000, of the money. A current tally was not immediately available.
Despite her felony conviction, she was hired in 1999 to work as a supervisor in the office of Secretary of State Jesse White, where she rose to "Executive 5" or division manager, spokesman Dave Drucker said in a written response.
"Candace Wanzo is no longer on the secretary of state payroll," Drucker said. "I am limited in what I can say because of personnel rules. The investigation is ongoing."
When Wanzo left on May 31 she was paid $87,336 per year and as a state worker is entitled to a pension.
Wanzo came to public attention last year through a statement from White that he was "...troubled by ... recent developments," referring to unspecified allegations of wrongdoing by Wanzo that were turned over to the department's inspector general for investigation. Spokespersons would not provide any specifics during the nearly 14 months Wanzo had been paid while on administrative leave.
A review of federal criminal and bankruptcy records for Wanzo revealed that she attempted to have the restitution dropped from her total debt, but a lawyer for the university intervened and the judge ordered that the money must be repaid.
