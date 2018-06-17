Police investigating after woman fatally shot Saturday night in East St. Louis

A 32-year-old East St. Louis woman was shot and killed Saturday night in the 600 block of North 37th Street.
Police said they have not determined a motive.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the dead woman as Shernita D. Lowery, who lived on the block. Dye said she was shot in the left shoulder area.
Lowery was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said East St. Louis Police received a call about the shooting at 10:04 p.m.
"When police arrived on scene they found out that a 32-year-old black female had been taken to Touchette Regional Hospital," Jennings said.
Lowery was shot outside.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call East St. Louis Police at 618-482-6700, Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-866-371 TIPS (8477).
Comments