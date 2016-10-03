Belleville

Local police dispatchers, secretaries may get pay raise

By Mike Koziatek

The Belleville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday to vote on a proposal to give a pay raise to the police department’s dispatchers and secretaries and extend their contract by one year.

The plan calls for the union members to get a 3 percent pay raise in the contract extension year, which would begin on May 1, 2018, and end on April 30, 2019.

These employees received a 2 percent pay raise this year and they are scheduled to receive a 2 percent pay increase next year.

The starting pay for telecommunicators is $24.50 per hour this year and $15.89 per hour for police department secretaries.

Aldermen will meet at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is undergoing renovation.

To attend

  • What: Belleville City Council
  • When: 7 p.m. Monday
  • Where: Lindenwood University, 2600 W. Main St.

