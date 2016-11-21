Belleville Township is going away. Does that mean your taxes could go up?

0:41 Will Belleville Township taxes go up? Pause

1:35 Bill Kreeb talks about being named chairman of the Belleville Township Transition Task Force

1:12 O'Fallon student has passion for singing

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:23 Belleville East senior Javon Pickett starts season with a bang

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West