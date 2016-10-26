Belleville appoints interim director of human resources

The director of human resources for Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville is jumping over to the city of Belleville for a similar position.
Sherry Favre, who is leaving SWIC on Monday, will begin working for the city of Belleville as the interim director of human resources and community development on Tuesday.
Favre, 55, was hired for a six-month term to replace Jim Schneider, who is retiring from the city.
“I have faith in the goals that have been outlined by the mayor and will take direction from him as to how my time should be prioritized,” Favre said in an email to the BND. “During this six-month assignment, I will assist the employees with doing their best work and look forward to the community development aspect of this position. I also hope to contribute new ideas for positive improvements.”
The City Council on Monday unanimously approved Favre’s appointment by Mayor Mark Eckert.
“Sherry brings the experience, leadership, communication skills and positive character needed for this position,” Eckert said in a memo to aldermen. “I believe Sherry is the perfect fit to lead our Human Resources and Community Development Department.”
Favre also has taught classes in human resource management, principles of management and human relations at SWIC since 2005.
Favre will be paid $43,702 from Nov. 1 to May 1. She will get the full-time benefits previously budgeted for this position. She is leaving SWIC as part of a voluntary retirement program offered to administrators who had worked at the college for at least 10 years. She is retiring through the State Universities Retirement System and qualifies for a pension through that system.
The city has nine unions, which all have received new contracts this year. Favre said she has experience in negotiating with seven unions and three non-union employee groups at SWIC.
Favre has worked in Belleville for the past 18 years and looks forward to being “a part of the positive changes that are taking place” in the city.
Schneider, 62, said he is ready to pursue new professional and personal goals. Schneider began working for the city in 2005 and he worked for the YMCA of Southwest Illinois for 22 years prior to that. He also is the president and founder of Belleville-based Vertical Performance Inc., which offers business and management consulting, facilitating and coaching services.
Earlier this month, Eckert gave Schneider a plaque for his service to the city.
“I have found that there’s a lot of amazing people in the community, people who really care,” Schneider told the council after he received his award.
