Will mayor get a 2 percent raise in each of next four years?

Belleville aldermen on Monday night will vote on a proposal to give 2 percent pay raises for the mayor, city clerk and treasurer positions for the next four years beginning on May 1 — after the April municipal elections.
The current officeholders— Mark Eckert, City Clerk Dallas Cook and Treasurer Dean Hardt — all have terms that end next spring. The winners of the April 4 election would then get the pay raises if aldermen authorize them.
Eckert and Hardt have said they plan to run for re-election while Cook has said he will announce his intentions after the Nov. 8 election. He is running for St. Clair County circuit clerk as a Republican and challenging incumbent Kahalah Clay, a Democrat.
The pay raise proposal calls for the three positions to get 2 percent pay raises on May 1, 2017; May 1, 2018; May 1, 2019; and May 1, 2020.
The city currently pays $83,152 for the mayor’s position, $72,066 for the clerk and treasurer positions and $11,086 to each alderman.
Earlier this year, the City Council granted pay raises for employees in the city’s nine unions. The four-year contracts call for workers to get 2 percent pay raises in the first three years and a 3 percent raise in the fourth year.
In other business
▪ The City Council is scheduled to vote whether to accept a study that says the Shopland shopping center meets the state’s definition of “blighted.” The shopping center is at the intersection of 70th and West Main streets and Foley Drive. Earlier this month, the city’s Economic Development & Annexation Committee recommended the City Council approve the study.
This is one of the steps necessary to create a special business district in which an extra 1 percent sales tax can be collected in the shopping and then used to renovate the center. Shoppers currently pay 8.1 percent sales tax.
▪ Organizers of the inaugural Belleville Main Street Marathon will deliver a check for the Belleville Parks & Recreation Department. The marathon was on Sept. 24 and the proceeds were earmarked for the city’s parks department and BackStoppers, which assists the families of police officers, firefighters and first-responders who are killed or suffer a catastrophic injury in the line of duty.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
