Belleville caps proposed Shopland tax incentive at $2.25M

The Belleville City Council on Monday night will consider a redevelopment agreement for the renovation of the Shopland Plaza on West Main Street.
The proposed agreement is with the owners of the Ace Hardware at 6938 W. Main St.
Money for the Shopland tax incentive would come from an extra 1 percent sales tax shoppers would pay in the shopping center at the intersection of Foley Drive and West Main and 70th streets. Shoppers currently pay an 8.1 percent sales tax in the center.
The amount of the tax incentive is based on sales at businesses in the shopping center and is capped at $2.25 million.
Ace Hardware and Jefferson’s Restaurant are the only two businesses in the shopping center, which has several vacancies.
The City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Dixon building on the campus of Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is being renovated.
For updates, return to bnd.com.
Comments