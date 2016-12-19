Belleville seeks 4.67 percent increase in tax levy

Belleville aldermen on Monday night will consider a 4.67 percent increase in the city’s tax levy, which is the amount of property taxes it is seeking for the coming fiscal year.
The city wants $9.77 million for the fiscal year that starts May 1, up from the current levy of $9.33 million.
Most of the property taxes collected are used for police and firefighter pensions. The proposed levy calls for $5.6 million to go toward the public safety pension funds.
Finance Director Jamie Maitret said the owner of a $100,000 home paid about $733 for the Belleville portion of their property tax bill in the current fiscal year.
Maitret said she could not estimate how much this homeowner would pay this year because St. Clair County has not yet released the total assessed value of property in the city. The county will calculate the tax rate for property owners.
If the tax levy is approved by aldermen, the levy would comprise about 8 percent of the city’s current budget of $127 million and none of it used for the general fund used to pay the day-to-day costs of running the city.
The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is being renovated.
