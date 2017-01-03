Three churches seek permission to open in Belleville

The Belleville City Council will meet Tuesday night to consider zoning variance requests to allow three churches to open.
Here’s a look at the requests:
▪ Lovell Lewis wants to open a church at 631 Mascoutah Ave. in a single-family zoning district. In November, the City Council tabled Lewis’ request, which the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals had voted 4-2 against.
▪ Ben and Yvette Pete plan to open a church at 621 South Belt West in a heavy commercial zoning district. The zoning board unanimously recommended approval of the variance.
▪ Sylvia Prothro wants to operate a church at 1646 Lebanon Ave. in a heavy commercial zoning district. The zoning board unanimously recommended aldermen approve this request.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is undergoing renovation. Also, the meeting is usually held on Monday nights but was moved to Tuesday because the New Year’s Day holiday was observed on Monday.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
