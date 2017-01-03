Art on the Square is No. 1 in sales — again

For the sixth time in the past 10 years, Art on the Square in Belleville has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by Art Fair SourceBook based on fine art sales reported by artists.
The annual art show held on Public Square in downtown Belleville also earned the first-place ranking in fine-craft sales for the first time. The rankings are based on sales reported during the May 2016 show.
This year’s art show will be May 19-21.
In the years that Art on the Square was not ranked No. 1 in the past 10 years in fine-art sales, the show was ranked No. 2 in sales.
Greg Lawler, editor and publisher of Art Fair SourceBook, said Art on the Square’s rankings are attractive to artists.
“If you’re an artist thinking about doing the show, obviously you want to go to the best shows in the country for sales,” Lawler said Tuesday. “It’s a no-brainer for them. Number one in both is almost unheard of. So obviously, it’s a huge attraction for an artist.”
Lawler praised the Art Cash program, in which Art on the Square patrons pre-commit to buying art before they even see it at the show.
This program is “unsurpassed in the nation,” Lawler said.
“It really helps in say a rainy year when people are like, ‘Oh well, maybe I won’t go, but I already spent all this money.’”
Lawler also praised Patty Gregory, the executive director of Art on the Square, for her efforts in promoting the show.
“There’s not a more energetic, creative show director on the planet, in my opinion,” Lawler said. “She is amazing. I don’t know how she does it. She puts so much into it.”
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
