Belleville treasurer candidate removed from April ballot

The Belleville electoral board on Thursday voted 3-0 to remove treasurer candidate Ryan Moore from the April 4 ballot because he did not have enough valid signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.
Treasurer Dean Hardt objected to Moore’s petition and alleged Moore did not have the required number of signatures.
Moore said he is considering whether to appeal the electoral board’s decision to the circuit court. He has five days to file an appeal.
Hardt said Moore needed 328 valid signatures based on 5 percent of the people who voted in 2013 when the last citywide treasurer’s election was held. But Moore said he only needed 221 signatures based on 5 percent of the people who voted in the last city election, which was in 2015 when aldermen were elected to the City Council.
Both Moore and Hardt stipulated at the beginning of the board’s hearing that Moore had 274 valid signatures.
The board based its decision on advice from City Attorney Garrett Hoerner, who also serves as the attorney for the electoral board, which usually comprises the mayor, city clerk and the city’s most senior alderman.
Mayor Mark Eckert and Ward 6 Alderman Paul Seibert were on the board Thursday, but City Clerk Dallas Cook did not serve because Eckert and Seibert voted to remove Cook from the board last week. Belleville Township Trustee Joe Hubbard was appointed by St. Clair County Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson to replace Cook.
