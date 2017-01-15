26-year-old man found dead in East St. Louis

A-26-year-old man was fatally shot, and his body was discovered Saturday afternoon by residents along North 69th Street in East St. Louis.
The victim was identified as Jonathan Cobble, of Belleville, Illinois State Police Sgt. Matt Weller said.
Police have not identified any suspects nor a motive for the shooting. Weller said an autopsy has not been performed yet, but it appears the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Police believe the victim was shot Friday, but his body was not found until Saturday.
“Sometime after 6 p.m., residents heard some gunshots and contacted East St. Louis police. East St. Louis police went out there after receiving the call. They didn’t find anything,” Weller said.
Residents in the area found Cobble’s body about 1 p.m Saturday.
“He was laying on a vacant lot with overgrown trees and bushes in kind of a secluded area,” Weller said.
East St. Louis police and state police are conducting a joint investigation of the case.
Cobble was known to frequent the area, but those who knew him were not aware that he was in the area, Weller said.
Police are following leads and interviewing people. Weller said anyone with information should call East St. Louis police, Illinois State Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503
