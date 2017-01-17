City Council approves another $2 million for renovation work

Belleville aldermen on Tuesday approved a plan to pay for additional costs for the renovation of City Hall.
The plan to renovate City Hall and move the police department to 720 W. Main St. will cost $20.6 million, up 11 percent from the original estimate of $18.5 million.
The additional costs are primarily for City Hall improvements and aldermen agreed to use TIF money from District 3 to pay for the City Hall work.
The police department has already moved to the former Bank of Belleville building at 720 W. Main St., and City Hall renovations began last fall. The work on City Hall at 101 S. Illinois St. initially was expected to be finished by early this year, with the goal of making City Hall compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and removing asbestos from the building that was dedicated in 1958.
The additional City Hall work totals $1.9 million and includes a new boiler and air chiller, removing asbestos and installing new roofs over the north and south buildings. The original plan included a new roof over the lobby. Other added costs include repainting the radio tower, replacing sidewalks along Illinois and Washington streets, adding a metal detector at the City Council chambers, and utility line relocation.
Aldermen previously approved an $18.5 million bond issue to pay for the City Hall renovation and police department building.
The latest plan calls for an additional $2 million in financing to come from tax increment finance District 3. Aldermen previously approved using $1 million in TIF money and on Tuesday decided to include another $1 million in TIF money for the project in the 2017 budget.
In other business
The council approved the design plans for the proposed athletics complex at Althoff Catholic High School.
Althoff wants to raise $2.5 million for the athletics complex at 5401 W. Main St. The school has collected $1.6 million so far.
Althoff wants to build an outdoor athletics complex so its sports teams can practice and play on its campus instead of facilities across the region. The school also plans to renovate its second-floor library.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments