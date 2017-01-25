St. Clair County Event Center scheduled to open this spring

The St. Clair County Event Center under construction off Illinois 15 in Belleville is expected to open this spring.
Adam Jokisch, president and CEO of Adam’s Auction & Real Estate Services in Belleville, is developing the building worth an estimated $2.5 million.
Jokisch said a flea market is already booked at the St. Clair County Event Center on April 1-2.
He plans to hold his company’s auctions at the center and hopes to rent out the center to groups that host events such as car shows, boat shows, antique shows and craft fairs.
The first auction may be held in the center in late March but a date has not been announced.
Matt Bova, who will manage the center, said two wedding receptions have been booked for the center at 1550 E. State Route 15 next to Tractor Supply Co.
Belleville aldermen last year granted Jokisch about $298,000 in tax incentives for the project. He will receive an estimated $206,435 in property tax rebates over five years and an estimated $91,206 in state sales tax exemptions for material purchased to construct the center.
Jokisch founded his company in 1988 and will retain his office at 120 W. Main St.
Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. of Highland is building the 19,400-square-foot center.
For more information about the center, call 618-830-7552.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments