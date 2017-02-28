Cook, Eckert face off in mayoral candidate forum

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert and City Clerk Dallas Cook are giving their opening statements Tuesday night in the first candidate forum in the race to be the next mayor of Belleville.
Cook and Eckert are participating in the Highland Neighborhood Association candidate forum at Douglas School gym at 125 Carlyle Ave.
Organizers from the group estimated 100 people would attend the event based on attendance at previous forums.
Eckert has been mayor since 2004 and Cook has been city clerk since 2013. Before he began serving as mayor, Eckert was on the City Council for 13 years. Cook is trying to follow the footsteps of his father, Roger Cook, who was Belleville mayor for four years in the 1990s.
After their opening statements, Cook and Eckert will take questions from the audience.
Cook, 31, and Eckert, 61, also have been invited to attend a mayoral debate sponsored by Lindenwood University-Belleville and the Belleville News-Democrat at 7 p.m. March 28 at Lindenwood at 2600 W. Main St.
Return to bnd.com for more on this story.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments