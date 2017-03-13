Two high school students extricated from cars after accident

Belleville police and fire departments have responded to a three-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of West Boulevard.
Two people, both high school students, had to be extricated from their vehicles. The third vehicle was parked and unoccupied.
The students were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Randy Schield.
The Belleville Fire Department says it’s not sure what happened but appears to be a head-on accident involving a Nissan Maxima and a Chevy Silverado.
