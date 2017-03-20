Belleville considers limit on number of thrift stores

Belleville aldermen will consider an ordinance on Monday night that would limit the number of secondhand stores to 10 in the city but stores that have a license as of March 31 would be allowed to remain open.
The proposed ordinance also limits the types of items that can be displayed on the outside of the business.
A secondhand dealer would not be allowed to store or display any merchandise outside of the store except for goods normally intended for outdoor use. Also, the proposal calls for the displays to be located within 20 feet of the retail store and the goods can only be on display from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Lindenwood University-Belleville in the Alan J. Dixon Student Center at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is undergoing renovation.
For updates, return to bnd.com.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments