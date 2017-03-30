11 Belleville City Council candidates in contested races

2:22 Fairmont City Library wins international award for its community role Pause

0:42 Work continues on MetroBikeLink trail bridge

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

3:43 St. Clair County ranks low in overall health in Illinois counties

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

2:01 Belleville's iconic Fischer's Restaurant gets $800K offer

0:35 N-word use during jail call part of complaint against judge

0:38 Young girl falls from Belleville water tank

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning