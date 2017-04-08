Public hearing for Belleville budget will be Monday

A public hearing for the proposed 2017-18 Belleville city budget will be at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St.
The City Council’s Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday to vote on the budget. The committee’s vote is considered a recommendation to the City Council, which has the final decision on the spending plan. Aldermen will meet on Monday, April 17 and are expected to vote on the budget that night.
The budget is scheduled to go into effect on May 1 when the city’s fiscal year begins.
The proposed budget includes the $28 million general fund for day-to-day operations, up slightly from the current general fund, which is projected to be $27.86 million when the fiscal year ends on April 30.
Along with the general fund, the $123.1 million budget is comprised of several other funds, including $12.7 million for TIF 3 and $18 million for sewer construction projects.
Comments