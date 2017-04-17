Belleville City Council approves $123.1 million budget

The Belleville City Council on Monday approved a $123.1 million budget scheduled to go into effect on May 1.

The budget is comprised of several funds that get revenue from various sources. For example, most of the property taxes collected in the city are used to support the police officer and firefighter pension funds and the library fund.

A Belleville resident with a $100,000 home can expect to pay an estimated $833 in city property taxes this year, an increase of $45, or 5.7 percent, from last year’s amount of about $788. The city previously said the estimated increase would go up $74 from $734 to $808 on a home worth $100,000 but Finance Director Jamie Maitret said Monday this estimate was incorrectly calculated.

The 2017-18 budget also includes a $28 million general fund that is used to run most of the city’s day-to-day operations. The general fund, which is the largest fund in the budget, gets most of its support from sales tax and income tax revenue.

The police and fire departments combined are scheduled to get about $16.5 million from the general fund. The police department, with a $9.9 million spending plan, takes up 35 percent of the general fund and the fire department uses $6.6 million, or about 24 percent.

The $123.1 million budget is down from the current budget, which is expected to end the fiscal year on April 30 at $127.1 million. The budget fluctuates each year based on the number of capital improvement projects.

The budget approved Monday night includes the following:

▪ $15.2 million for sewer work.

▪ $1 million in TIF 3 for City Hall renovations as part of the $20.6 million plan that included the new police headquarters that opened at 720 W. Main St. last year along with the City Hall improvements expected to be finished this summer.

▪ $271,000 in TIF 3 for six police vehicles.

