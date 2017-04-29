West Main Street reopens after Belleville firefighters extinguish blaze

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election Pause 0:54 Belleville firefighters respond to garage fire on West Main Street 2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus 1:38 Belleville OKs video gaming plan 0:42 Work progressing on Hofbräuhaus restaurant development 1:21 MetroLink riders talk safety at SWIC station 1:52 Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft 2:49 KMOV meteorologist teaches Belleville students about weather 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:30 Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The 8200 block of West Main Street in Belleville was shut down about 3:30 p.m. Saturday as firefighters battled a garage fire. tvizer@bnd.com