West Main Street reopens after Belleville firefighters extinguish blaze

West Main Street in Belleville reopened by 4:30 p.m. Saturday after firefighters battled a garage blaze.
No injuries were reported in the fire at 8200 W. Main St. and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage, which is attached to the home by a breezeway.
Fire Chief Tom Pour said firefighters received the call for help at 3:20 p.m. when a Belleville officer was in his car in a parking lot near the home and a passer-by waved his hands at him to alert him to the smoke coming from the garage.
Pour said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire that damaged the garage.
