Belleville City Council to vote on Walmart requests

The Belleville City Council on Monday night is scheduled to have its first official votes regarding the 24-hour Walmart Supercenter proposed for the intersection of South 74th Street and Illinois 15.

Walmart is seeking five requests from the city, including permission to sell liquor at the store.

Construction on the 195,000-square-foot store is expected to begin in 2018 and the store may be open in 2019, according to a project manager.

Along with the request to sell liquor, Walmart is seeking the following variances:

▪ Walmart plans to have a 10-foot fence around the bale and pallet enclosure and the trash compactor enclosure. City code limits fences to 7 feet high.

▪ The store wants the parking lot aisles to be 24 feet wide instead of the 25 feet required by code but the parking lot spaces will be 19 feet long instead of the usual 18 feet.

▪ Walmart is asking that the combined square footage of eight various signs on the property facing Illinois 15 be allowed to have a total of 638 square feet, which would be 338 square feet over the “cap” required by code.

The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals on May 25 unanimously recommended that aldermen approve Walmart’s requests.

The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is undergoing renovation.

