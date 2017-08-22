Developers expect Hofbräuhaus to open soon but can’t say exactly when

Construction on the Hofbräuhaus German restaurant and brewery in Belleville is expected to be finished in “late fall,” but the developers do not have an exact completion date to announce, a spokesman for the developers said.
The developers have previously announced several goals to finish the project but have missed all of them, dating back to summer 2016.
Ron O’Connor, spokesman for Hofbräuhaus developer Chuck Keller, of Effingham, and his son, Chane Keller, declined to comment on details of the $12 million construction project across Illinois 15 from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. The Kellers could not be reached for comment.
Work began on the Hofbräuhaus in late 2015. The developers have previously said the construction would be finished in summer 2016, then in fall 2016, then in May and then this summer. The Kellers and other developers have said a Hyatt Place hotel, other restaurants, a soccer park and a Jack Flash convenience store would be built at the complex. None of the businesses have gotten off the ground.
It’s very good news to see that they’re taking advantage of good weather, and they’re working fast and furious right now.
Mayor Mark Eckert
To pave the way for development in the area, the City Council agreed to spend more than $2 million to extend sewer lines to the site and offer the Kellers $32.36 million in tax incentives based on city tax revenue generated once the businesses are open.
In June, Mayor Mark Eckert said the city was told construction would ramp up during the summer, and Eckert reports he has seen progress this summer.
“Anyone can see, and I’ve had many calls from the citizens that pass there it’s very evident there’s a lot of work going on,” Eckert said. “The workers have been there for a number of weeks now. It makes us very happy to see the consistency of activity.
“There’s some days now there’s 30 to 40 workers out there, and they’re working both out on the grounds, on the infrastructure, as well as working hard inside the Hofbräuhaus.”
Eckert acknowledged, as he has previously, that the project has moved “a lot slower than any of us wanted to see.”
“Hopefully they’ll have some updates on a time frame soon, but it’s very good news to see that they’re taking advantage of good weather, and they’re working fast and furious right now.”
The Kellers last spoke publicly about the project in November, when they said ICON Commercial Lending would finance the Hyatt Place hotel. But shortly after that announcement, ICON Commercial Lending was sued in federal court in Michigan.
In Jonesboro, Ark., Chris Keller, another son of Chuck Keller, has announced plans to build a Hyatt Place hotel, but work on the project stalled earlier this year after contractors were not paid.
The Kellers received the Hofbräuhaus franchise for the St. Louis region. Hofbräuhaus restaurants are based on the original Hofbräuhaus in Germany. There are seven locations in the United States.
