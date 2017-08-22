Developers expect Hofbräuhaus to open soon but can’t say exactly when

More Videos 1:01 Eckert pleased to see work progressing on Hofbräuhaus Pause 0:58 Belleville soldier memorialized with bronze statue 2:45 Meet this award-winning student artist from Granite City 2:27 Take a look back at the Kelly McGinnis murder case 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 2:50 Why are fewer kids playing high school football? 2:50 State senator and local leaders rally against Rauner's education reform veto 1:16 ‘You can call them slaves if you want to... I would call them workers,’ Alamance commissioner says 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 1:00 Here's what's left of Joe's Crab Shack in Fairview Heights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Eckert pleased to see work progressing on Hofbräuhaus A spokesman for the Hofbräuhaus in Belleville said the restaurant is expected to be finished in "late fall." Mayor Mark Eckert said he is pleased to see progress on the restaurant originally expected to open last year. A spokesman for the Hofbräuhaus in Belleville said the restaurant is expected to be finished in "late fall." Mayor Mark Eckert said he is pleased to see progress on the restaurant originally expected to open last year. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

