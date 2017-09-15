Belleville

Who is Jason Stockley? Local grad, wounded vet, police academy standout

By Brad Weisenstein

bweisenstein@bnd.com

September 15, 2017 04:15 PM

UPDATED September 20, 2017 04:05 PM

The former St. Louis Police officer found not guilty of murdering a drug suspect got his start in Belleville.

Jason Stockley’s life up to the shooting showed him to be everything to be admired: a wounded combat vet who was tops in his police academy class.

Media reports, his attorney and his resume show Stockley graduated in 1998 from Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville. He then went to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, graduating with a degree in philosophy and nuclear engineering.

Stockley
Former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley is a 1998 graduate of Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville. He then graduated from West Point before becoming a decorated combat vet, wounded in action.
AP

He served in Iraq as a combat infantry platoon leader until 2004. He was wounded and received the Bronze Star for his time in combat. He was a captain serving as an executive officer until he got out of the Army in 2006.

After the military, Stockley entered the St. Louis Police Academy. He graduated in 2007 at the top of his class and began working as a St. Louis Police officer.

Stockley and his partner pursued drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith on Dec. 20, 2011. There was a high-speed chase. Stockley fired into the car.

He was interviewed by the FBI in 2012. He left the Police Department in 2013.

  • Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict

    Al Watkins, an attorney for the family of the man who was shot by Stockley, called the verdict “appalling.”

Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict

Al Watkins, an attorney for the family of the man who was shot by Stockley, called the verdict “appalling.”

Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

Stockley left St. Louis and moved to Houston. He learned about oil and gas drilling and went to work managing drilling projects in Europe, Asia, Africa, India and the Middle East until January 2016.

He was charged in August 2016 with murder and arrested in Texas.

The murder trial ended Aug. 9, and the judge issued his verdict Friday morning. Protests started immediately, with activists saying another white police officer got away with shooting and killing a black motorist.

Stockley’s LinkedIn profile lists him as currently seeking employment.

