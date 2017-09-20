This new Belleville business will challenge you. Can you find a way to escape?

More Videos 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent Pause 1:10 Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 0:43 O'Fallon High School students score high on ACT. Here's why. 1:54 O'Fallon senior hopes to lead Panthers to state volleyball tournament 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building 0:53 O'Fallon First Baptist Academy students' ACT scores are of the highest in metro-east Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Get ready to escape Tyler Renner plans to open Escape 618 in downtown Belleville in January. The Belleville City Council has decided to give $10,000 in TIF money to Renner to help get the escape room business started. Tyler Renner plans to open Escape 618 in downtown Belleville in January. The Belleville City Council has decided to give $10,000 in TIF money to Renner to help get the escape room business started. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

