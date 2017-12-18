More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center 1:41

Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center

Assisted living center could be coming to Belleville 1:11

Assisted living center could be coming to Belleville

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:34

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon 1:05

East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

  • Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

    Belleville Finance Director Jamie Maitret discusses the Belleville tax levy. On Monday, Dec. 18, aldermen voted to raise the levy, which is the amount of property taxes it hopes to receive in the coming fiscal year.

Belleville Finance Director Jamie Maitret discusses the Belleville tax levy. On Monday, Dec. 18, aldermen voted to raise the levy, which is the amount of property taxes it hopes to receive in the coming fiscal year. mkoziatek@bnd.com
Belleville Finance Director Jamie Maitret discusses the Belleville tax levy. On Monday, Dec. 18, aldermen voted to raise the levy, which is the amount of property taxes it hopes to receive in the coming fiscal year. mkoziatek@bnd.com

Belleville

Belleville OKs 12 percent tax levy request

By Mike Koziatek

mkoziatek@bnd.com

December 18, 2017 10:03 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Belleville aldermen voted Monday to ask for a 12 percent increase in the city’s property levy, which is the amount of property tax funding the city wants for the next fiscal year.

Most of the property tax revenue will be used to support the pension funds for the city’s police officers and firefighters. Other sources of revenue such as sales tax, income tax and utility tax revenue are used to fund most of the city’s day-to-day expenses of running the city.

Along with the pensions, the city also uses property taxes for the Belleville Public Library, the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, Social Security, tort liability, health insurance and playground equipment.

Finance Director Jamie Maitret has said the upcoming levy would require the owner of a $100,000 home to pay about $30 to $80 more in city property taxes next year. She said the exact amount this homeowner would pay will not be known until St. Clair County reports the equalized assessed value of all the property in the city. The county is expected to release this amount early next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Belleville’s current levy is about $10.1 million and the new levy is $11.3 million. The police and firefighter pension funds will each receive $3.4 million for a total of $6.8 million.

Ten aldermen voted for the levy increase, one opposed and two abstained.

The pension situation is a problem of immense proportions throughout the state of Illinois.

Mayor Mark Eckert

The 10 aldermen who voted for the levy increase were: Ken Kinsella and Joe Hazel from Ward 1; Jane Pusa from Ward 2; Kent Randle from Ward 3; Johnnie Anthony and Raffi Ovian from Ward 4; Ed Dintelman and Shelly Schaefer from Ward 5; and Andy Gaa and Mary Stiehl from Ward 6.

Ward 2 Alderman Mike Buettner cast the lone no vote. Ward 3 Aldermen Scott Tyler and Ward 8 Alderman Roger Barfield abstained because of their involvement in the pension plans. Tyler is a city firefighter and Barfield is a retired city police officer.

Three aldermen were absent: Dennis Weygandt and Phil Elmore of Ward 7 and Roger Wigginton of Ward 8.

Before the vote was taken, Buettner said he has received calls from residents who said they were upset about the increase.

“They’re on fixed incomes and it becomes a burden,” Buettner said. He said he’s not opposed to the employees receiving their pensions but he asked if there was another way to handle the pensions without knocking the sales tax too high.

Eckert said city officials before the late 1990s routinely underfunded the pension funds, but in the late 1990s, a state law was passed that required municipalities support the funds and since then he said the city has been funding the pensions.

Eckert, who is president of the Illinois Municipal League, said the organization is seeking ways to find a solution to the underfunded pensions across the state.

“The pension situation is a problem of immense proportions throughout the state of Illinois,” Eckert said.

In other business

The City Council and Eckert honored Charlie Woodford and Bob Goalby for their service to the community. The football field at Belleville East is named after Woodford and the field at Belleville West is named after Goalby.

Goalby
Bob Goalby, left, receives a proclamation from Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert Monday night. Goalby, who won the 1968 Masters and graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1947, was lauded for his service to the community.
Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

Woodford was elected the first president of the Belleville East Lancer Booster Club in 1973 and has attended Belleville East football games for over 50 years and only missed three, according to the proclamation signed by Eckert.

Woodford
Charlie Woodford, left, received a proclamation from Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert Monday night during the City Council meeting. Woodford, who was elected the first president of the Belleville East Lancer Booster Club in 1973, has attended Belleville East football games for over 50 years and only missed three games.
Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

Goalby won the 1968 Masters in golf and has been active in charitable events throughout the community, according the city’s proclamation.

Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center 1:41

Belleville OKs zoning for assisted living center

Assisted living center could be coming to Belleville 1:11

Assisted living center could be coming to Belleville

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:34

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon 1:05

East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

  • Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

    After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets.

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

View More Video