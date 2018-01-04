A new craft soda shop will open in Belleville. They’ll have candy and ice cream, too.

More Videos 1:22 Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville Pause 1:13 Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 0:35 Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 1:18 Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 2:15 Proposed replacement of the Chain of Rocks Bridge 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 1:23 19 members of area family attended SWIC 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville Crafty Sugar Co. is planning to open by March in downtown Belleville. It features ice cream floats, various candies, chocolates, and craft sodas. Crafty Sugar Co. is planning to open by March in downtown Belleville. It features ice cream floats, various candies, chocolates, and craft sodas. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

