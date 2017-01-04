Highland monument to honor veterans of both World Wars

Highland American Legion Lee Iten Post 439 and VFW 5694 are planning a new veterans kiosk memorial and are seeking sponsorships to help make the plan a reality.
In coordination with the city of Highland, two veterans organizations will be commissioning a kiosk memorial for those veterans who have given their lives in service to the country in World War I and World War II.
Local veteran volunteers worked on the project first by scouring the Highland News Leader archives to find the names of anyone associated with Highland who gave their lives in either World War.
“We didn’t want to leave somebody out that would have connected to Highland,” Hobbs said. “It was a part of the city’s history, and these people needed to be included and remembered for their sacrifice.”
Other veterans, as well as first-responders, who have dedicated their lives to the country and community, will also be honored on paving stones around the monument.
“Anyone who has served as a first-responder or in the military has given a portion of their life to protect our way of life,” Hobbs said. “I think that it is important to remember them, and the paver is a way that they will be memorialized forever as someone who has protected our community.”
Organizers will be selling the engraved brick pavers to raise the necessary funds for the monument. Donors have the option to contribute by purchasing a brick or granite slab, which will include the name of the veteran or first-responder you wish to honor. Bricks are $100. An 8 by 12 inch granite slab is $300.
“You will be able to memorialize the service of a family on a paver,” Hobbs said.
The Legion and VFW are also extending an invitation to citizens and businesses in the community to donate any amount toward the memorial, which will be dedicated on Memorial Day 2017.
A donation form can be found linked to this story on the News Leader website. Send the form (including donation) to 1130 New Trenton Road, Highland, IL 62249. Checks can be made out to the Highland Area Community Foundation (HACF) Veterans Memorial Pass Through Fund.
