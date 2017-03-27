Potential bone marrow donor found for Highland man with MDS

0:46 Which one is the best? 6 strip mall restaurants around the metro-east Pause

1:54 Belleville residents discuss whether they feel safe in the city

1:42 World Harvest Faith Church to open in Fairview Heights

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:58 St. Louis Blues legend Bob Plager reacts to his jersey retirement ceremony

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland