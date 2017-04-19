St. Jacob breaks ground for new village hall

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Triad's "Most Romantic Couple" celebrate 50 years of marriage Pause 1:22 Local students duct tape principal to wall 1:42 'I didn't think my story was so inspiring to other people' 2:31 Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race 1:20 Vietnam War veteran Stephen Baldwin receives Bronze Star 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 3:44 Chief Judge Gleeson comments on Judge Duebbert 1:09 Belleville West knocks off top-ranked O'Fallon baseball 2:43 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks after win over Pirates 1:56 Plans for District 118 schools without new tax revenue Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

St. Jacob, IL Mayor Richard Scheifer and Mark Frey of Southwestern Construction speak about the plans for the new village hall. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com