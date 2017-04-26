Carol’s Forget Me Knot merges with new owners of Widmer Floral in Highland

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking Pause 1:21 Honors keep coming for Highland, IL first responders who saved baby 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:03 Freeburg freshman knocks in game-tying run against Central 1:24 Residents come out for Coffee with a Cop 2:20 Montessori School teacher wins technology innovation awards 3:27 How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors 1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win 2:02 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over O'Fallon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Highland floral shop owners, Retha Turner of Widmer Floral and Carol Elhke of Carol's Forget Me Knot talk about their plan to merge businesses. Carol's Forget Me Knot will be open at its current location at 1208 Main Street until May 1, then business will transfer solely to the Widmer building, 1619 Papin Street. Highland is located near St. Louis in the metro-east section of southern Illinois. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com