Mayor sworn in for new term, new deal inked with city manager

Highland Mayor's grandson helps him take his oath of office
New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking
Sen. Durbin asks questions during Senate hearing
Raw video from scene of overturned truck
School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.
N-word use during jail call part of complaint against judge
O'Fallon catcher has three hits in win over Mascoutah
KMOV meteorologist teaches Belleville students about weather
Highland's Hacke nearly perfect at Triad
New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term

Highland Mayor Joe Michaelis introduces his grandson, Camden Michaelis, who wants to be the future mayor of Highland. To give his grandson some practice, the mayor let him help while he took his oath of office. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com