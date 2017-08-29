Love relaxing and reading? New Highland bed-and-breakfast is also a bookstore.

More Videos 1:44 Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore Pause 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 3:15 They want answers after their son was allegedly slapped by a bus driver 2:50 State senator and local leaders rally against Rauner's education reform veto 0:34 Red-tailed hawk channels its inner chicken to seek meal 5:40 Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 3:04 East St. Louis wins football opener against Providence Catholic 1:38 Hijacked Computer: What to Do 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore The owners of The Tibbetts House, Highland's newest bed and breakfast and book shop, located at 809 9th St. in Highland, give a first look inside the business and a sneak peak at the new themed guest rooms. The owners of The Tibbetts House, Highland's newest bed and breakfast and book shop, located at 809 9th St. in Highland, give a first look inside the business and a sneak peak at the new themed guest rooms. mbraa@bnd.com

