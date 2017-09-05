Highland dentist celebrates 25 years of saving, spreading smiles

Dr. Eric von Hoven of Cedar Creek Dental, 380 Supiger Way #3 in Highland, is surrounded by his staff during a surprise party celebrating his 25th anniversary at the practice. Dr. Von Hoven came to Highland in 1992 when Dr. Michael Kapilla hired him to work alongside himself and Dr. Bret Gruender. Kapilla retired in 2000 giving the practice over to the other two dentists. Dr. von Hoven took over the practice in 2016 when his Dr. Gruender retired. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com