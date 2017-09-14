Highland public safety chiefs have many wants, say city needs sales tax to pay for them

More Videos 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Pause 3:32 Take a look inside Highland's police station 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building 1:12 How Wolf Branch Middle School is dealing with the movement 1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 1:16 Belleville Fire Department helping hurricane victims 1:38 Flyers wideout made key touchdown catch in win over Tigers 2:47 Credit Cardinals' run to Clapp, Unger and Memphis Millennials Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a look inside Highland's police station Highland Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Terry Bell briefly discusses facility needs for a revamped police station. The Highland Police Department's current building is located at 820 Mulberry St. Highland Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Terry Bell briefly discusses facility needs for a revamped police station. The Highland Police Department's current building is located at 820 Mulberry St. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

