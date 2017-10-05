‘Sandy the Trotter’ was Highland’s top horse around the turn of the 19th Century

Decadents of Jacob attended the Grantfork Centennial. First row from left are Delmar Korsmeyer, Karen Straube, Melanie Bonnell, Jayne Roper, Sara Nettle, Joan Kakac, Cayla Welchlen, Henry Welchlen, Cheryl Maloney, Carl Conrad, Matthew Straube and Evie Straube; second row, Kenneth Korsmeyer, Dean Korsmeyer, Laverne Korsmeyer, Lois Cremin, Doug Cremin, Ruth Roiger, Tim Rogier, Joel Rogier and Randy Rogier; back row, Alyssa Korsmeyer, Evonna Korsmeyer, Nathanial Straube, Katrina Korsmeyer, Makayla Korsmeyer, Nevin Straube, Rynle Rogier, Taylor Rogier, Katlyn Rogier and Andrew Rogier. Provided