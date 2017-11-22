Marine veterans book nearing completion

Collinsville
There’ still time to sign up to become a Master Gardener
Do you want to know more about horticulture? Are you looking for ways to volunteer and connect with other gardening enthusiasts? The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program trains adult volunteers who assist on many local projects. Master Gardeners grow produce for area food pantries, maintain demonstration gardens, and teach educational workshops for youth and adults.
Classroom and online training is available. Classroom sessions are held on Tuesdays, Jan. 9 through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online training is conducted January through April, and participants work at their own pace. All trainees receive a copy of the Illinois Master Gardener Manual. Topics included in training are soil health, fruit and vegetable production, ornamentals and landscape design, disease and insect management, and much more. Classroom training cost $250 and online training costs $350.
Participants must pre-register for the training by Dec. 1. Applications are available at the U of I Extension Office at 1 Regency Plaza in Collinsville. They are also available online at web.extension.illinois.edu/mms/. If you have questions regarding the Master Gardener training, contact Sarah Ruth at 618-939-3434 or ruth1@illinois.edu.
Trenton
KC offers nursing assistant classes
Kaskaskia College will be offering certified nurse assistant classes at the Trenton Education Centers.
The Trenton Education Center will also host a day class on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 10:45 a.m., beginning Jan. 8. The registration number is NAST 160 TR01D.
Clinical dates for the classes will be announced at a later date.
The nurse assistant course is a seven credit hour class that includes classroom and laboratory experiences. Units of instruction include: introduction to the health care system and the health care team, basic anatomy and physiology, abbreviations and common medical terminology, legal/ethical and spiritual aspects of care, growth and development, the patient and his/her environment, vital signs, aseptic techniques, bathing, feeding, nutrition, body mechanics, moving and transporting residents/patients. It will also include habilitation and rehabilitation, admission and discharge, collecting specimens, special procedures, observation, reporting and recording, death and dying, home care needs, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The course has been designed to enable the student to differentiate between the normal aging process and cognitive dysfunctional disease processes. The student will be introduced to the appropriate care and treatment modalities for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related demetias. Successful completion of the course qualifies the student to take the nursing certification examination.
For more information, contact Susan Rutledge-Jukes, Healthcare Support Programs coordinator, at 618-545-3243. To register, call the KC Admissions Office at 618-545-3040.
Alhambra
School to host “Parents’ Night Out”
Alhambra Primary School will have a “Parents’ Night” Out on Friday, Dec. 1. Teachers will supervise children from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. to give the parents a time to get some shopping done, have a private dinner or go see a show. Children will enjoy the bounce house, crafts, cooking, dancing etc. Interested parents may call the school office at 618-488-2200 for further information.
Edwardsville
Madison County Retired Teachers to meet
The next meeting of Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 2 will be on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the LeClaire Room of Lewis and Clark Campus, 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch, catered by Bella Milano, will follow a musical program. The cost of lunch will be $16, payable at the door. Make reservations by Tuesday, Nov. 29 to 618-656-8655 or mmayteach@hotmail.com.
The program for the December meeting will be a Christmas music presentation by the Edwardsville High School Choir under the direction of Emily Ottwein.
MCRTA2 is a non-partisan organization of retired educators and those who are supporters of education. Madison County Retired Teachers is a part of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. IRTA is the only organization whose purpose it to protect the benefits of retired educators.
Marine
Veterans book nearing completion
The “Remembering Marine Area Veterans” book is nearing completion. The 275-page book contains information on more than 700 veterans from the Marine area.
This book is a not-for-profit endeavor. It will be made available to anyone wanting a copy for the cost of printing and postage. The number of books printed will depend on the number of prepaid orders.
The deadline for ordering the book is Jan. 15, 2018. The price for each book is $15. If mailing the book is required, that is an additional cost of $5 for each book.
Checks should be payable to Shirley A. Daiber, with memo/for "Remembering Marine Area Veterans book." Orders should be sent to Shirley Daiber, 664 W. First St., Aviston, IL 62216-3443. Orders should contain the number of copies being ordered, a check, the buyer’s name, address, phone number and email (so they can be notified when the books are printed).
Greenville
Farm Museum to have Christmas lights display
The American Farm Heritage Museum’s Christmas Lights Wonderland opens Friday.
Come and enjoy the sights and sounds of the 2017 Christmas season. The display has something new every year.
Located at 1395 Museum Ave., just off of Interstate 70 in Greenville, the display will run from from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly, Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.
Tour the animated Christmas boxes and lights, visit the Lil’ Red Barn Museum for free cookies, hot chocolate, coffee or tea, visit with Santa every Friday and Saturday, ride the Polar Express on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and enjoy an 1800s Christmas at Hill’s Fort on Friday and Saturday. Santa will visit on Friday and Saturday nights before Christmas Eve.
For more information, call 618-292-4376, or 618-664-9733
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Cost to ride the Polar Express train is $3 (children 2 and under ride free).
