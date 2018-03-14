Highland News Briefs: 'Pieces of Highland' offers tastes from many local businesses

Fundraisers
Pieces of Highland offers tastes from many local businesses
The Pieces of Highland event will showcase samplings from restaurants, bars, cafe's, distilleries, and distributors and feature entertainment from Buffalo Road and a silent auction, with all proceeds will go to the Highland Community Unit School District's Special Education Department.
The event will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at Schwarz Barn, 5004 Illinois 160 in Highland (Grantfork).
With a ticket, you will be sampling food and adult beverages from around 20 local establishments. There will also be draft and canned beer, tea, lemonade and soda.
Vendors include Dimaggio's Italian Pizza, The Chocolate Affair, Chef Gutzler's Butterfly Patio, Foundry Cafe and Market, The Wooden Tie Café, Railshake, @one smart cookie, Sammie's Soft Serve & More, Peacock Bakery and Café, Ruck Sack Meals, Spirits of St. Louis Distillery, Mastermind Vodka, Stumpy's Spirits Distillery, Donnewald Distributing Company, and Nudge Coffee Roasters.
Tickets are available at the Highland Chamber of Commerce and Red Barn Farm Meats, or contact Kiersten Schoen 618-791-0007.
Firefighters to shave head for kids with cancer
Be a hero for kids with cancer. The Highland-Pierron Fire Department is again sponsoring a St. Baldrick's event from 11 to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at the HPFD station at 187 Woodcrest Drive in Highland.
The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.
You can participate by shaving your head, volunteering, or donating. Go online at stbaldricks.org/events/hpfd18 to sign up.
Need more information? Contact Anthony Perez at 618-660-9176 or ninerfan16jm@yahoo.com.
Hospital auxiliary to have sale
The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, in recognition of the upcoming spring season, will be holding an “EGG”cellent sale March 19-23. When purchasing $5 or more, customers will get to select an Easter egg and then open it to see what their discount will be. The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary gift shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 618-651-2592 for more information.
HHS to play Triad in donkey basketball
Triad and Highland high schools will again play each other in a donkey basketball game. This year’s matchup will be on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at Highland High School. Come watch as teams attempt to play basketball while riding donkeys. It's always an entertaining evening. Triad is the defending champion. Tickets are on sale in the THS and HHS office. Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door.
Faith Countryside to have indoor garage sale
Faith Countryside Apartments will have its annual indoor garage sale on Friday March 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will reopen on Saturday, March 24, from 8 to 10 a.m., when items will be $3 for a bag. The event will be in the Countryside Center, 1331 26th St. in Highland. There will be lots of household items, decorations for the home, jewelry, craft supplies, some furniture, books, puzzles and more. The funds raised will be used to help pay for special trips, decorations, holiday dinners, and monthly birthday parties for the residents.
Clubs
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19 in the conference room, at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Pick up tips from published authors. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at (618) 887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers.
Library
Get a look at the stars with local astronomy club
The River Bend Astronomy Club will be at Louis Latzer Memorial Library on Wednesday, March 28 at 6 p.m.
Using a planetarium program and star maps, they will show how to navigate the night sky year-round and which constellations to look for in the different seasons. Weather and skies permitting, there will be opportunity for attendees to explore the sky using telescopes from the library as well as the Astronomy Club. All are welcome.
For more information, call 618-654-5066 or visit Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library on Facebook. The library is located at 1001 9th St. Highland.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, March 19: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread muffin, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, March 20: Smothered pork chop, steamed rice, side salad with dressing, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, March 21: Herb roasted pork loin, brown gravy, bread dressing, vegetable medley, bread, sweet potato pie.
Thursday, March 22: Italian marinated chicken, buttered pasta, spinach salad, bread, poached pears.
Friday, March 23: Butter crumb fish, garden blend rice, asparagus, dinner roll, frosted chocolate cake.
