New owners of Copper Dock Winery in Pocahontas hope to bring in more live music

The Copper Dock Winery in Pocahontas is under new management. Steve and Linda Heimsath, owners of E.L. Flanagan’s Sports and Spirits in Highland, took over this month.





Copper Dock, located north of Pocahontas, features a restaurant, bar, a two-story dock, and a patio area.

Steve Heimsath said, "We are excited."

Heimsath has plans to ramp up the entertainment schedule and get more live music at the winery. He says he has been booking groups who play classic rock, country music, easy listening and more.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As for the menu, Heimsath plans to keep Copper Dock's current offerings and bring in some favorites from Flanagan's.

"We’re known for the wings at Flanagan’s," Heimsath said. "We’ve got a variety of flavors. We also have smoked wings."

The current hours for the winery are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Starting in April, the summer schedule will begin and the winery will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with extended hours on the weekends.





Copper Dock Winery is located at 498 White Oak Lane in Pocahontas. For more information, visit www.copperdockwinery.com.