Highland festival is celebration of spring

The Highland Tree Commission and the Highland Parks and Recreation Department invite all to attend the annual Spring Bloom Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at the Highland Regional Arboretum at Silver Lake Park.
This free event is a celebration of spring that will include a memorial tree planting ($145/tree), vendors, demonstrations, music, and food. Hourly attendance prizes will also be given away.
For kids, a petting zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, Melissa Schmitt will demonstrate environmental fun in her "Tinkergarden." The Highland Arts Council and Girl Scout Troop 697 will have art projects for kids to try.
The Highland High School FFA will have a plant sale. Girl Scouts will also have dog treats.
Entertainment & Demonstrations
9 a.m. Opening ceremony with welcome by Highland Mayor Joe Michaelis and singing of the national anthem by Highland High School students
9:30 a.m. "Succulents"
9 a.m. "Soap making" by Tami Wolliver Hanna
10:30 a.m. "Native Plants in Your Landscaping" by Joseph Roti Roti
11 a.m. "Woodland Management Services" by Dan Mueller
11:30 a.m. "Bees" by Charles Schwend
Noon Performance by singers from Highland High School
12:30 p.m. "Mushrooms" by Charles Ambuehl
1 p.m. First Cut portable saw mill demonstration by Bert Elliott
Exhibits
Many exhibitors will have booths open throughout the day to provide attendees with information on a variety of topics.
Businesses and organizations that will have booths include the Highland Tree Commission, Highland Garden Club, Illinois Sons of the American Revolution, the Owl Creek Gazette, and DJM Ecological Services Inc.
Master Gardeners and Master Naturalist, as well as representatives from the environmental education staff at Lewis & Clark Community College, will be on hand to lend their knowledge as well.
Booths on specific topics will include native plants, honey, birdhouses, nature photography, wood burning, herbal soaps, and butterflies.
