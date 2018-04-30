Highland News Briefs: 'EFFIC' concert to benefit all-abilities playground

Tickets now on sale for 'EFFIC' concert to benefit all-abilities playground
The Highland Parks and Recreation Department, along with the band EFFIC will be hosting a night you won’t want to miss Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Madison County Expo Hall. The evening will include live music at 8 p.m., live and silent auctions, 50/50 drawings, games and a lot of fun —all to raise money for the all-abilities playground to be built at Rinderer Park in Highland.
General admission is $15. Tickets are available now online or at the Korte Recreation Center.
There's also a special "Tailgate Ticket" option. Come early to tailgate with the band, enjoy dinner, and sit in on sound check. The option also includes memorabilia and the concert ticket. The tailgate option is $50.
Hard Road Theatre to hold auditions for 'Oklahoma!'
Hard Road Theatre will have auditions for "Oklahoma!" Monday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at Highland Elementary School, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland. Callbacks will begin on May 15, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Those auditioning should be at least 16 years old. Those auditioning should come prepared to sing at least 16 measures of a Broadway-style song that showcases the singer’s voice. An accompanist will be provided, and no recordings will be allowed.
In addition, those auditioning should come with two copies of their music and be aware of any conflicts they might have from May 29 through Aug. 5.
Those auditioning will also be asked to learn a short dance routine and might be asked to read excerpts from the script.
Anyone wishing to audition for "Oklahoma!" should go to hardroad.org and complete the online audition form found there under the "Oklahoma! Auditions" article. Individuals can sign-up on the night of auditions, but those who have already signed-up online will be given preference.
"Oklahoma!" was the first collaboration between Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein, and this year marks the 75th anniversary of the show. Set in 1906 outside of Claremore in the Oklahoma territory, where there is a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys, "Oklahoma!" revolves around a love story about a handsome cowboy named Curly and a winsome farm girl named Laurey. The road to true love never is smooth with these two headstrong romantics at the reins.
Included amongst the cast of characters are the antagonistic ranch hand Judd, who has feelings for Laurey; the traveling peddler Ali Hakim; the flirtatious Ado Annie; and matriarch Aunt Eller. The story is full of twists and turns, fights and fun, dances and death.
"Oklahoma!" is directed by Mike Huelsmann with musical direction from David Wilton and choreography by Christine Taylor. Performance dates for "Oklahoma!" are July 27-29 and Aug. 3-5.
Hospital, police to have 'Bike Rodeo' for kids
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Highland Police Department invite the community to attend their annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at Highland High School parking lot.
The first 100 participants will receive a free bike helmet, and the last check-in time will be 11:30 a.m.
The event will offer:
▪ free bike helmet fittings;
▪ bike inspections and light maintenance for those who bring their bike;
▪ education on fire prevention from local fire and EMS departments;
▪ refreshments, drawings and giveaways.
“With summer right around the corner, it is recommended to have your bike inspected and your helmet properly fitted to avoid any accidents or injuries,” said Jody Marti, R.N. at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and coordinator for the Bike Rodeo. “We are thankful for the partnership with Highland Police Department and the support of all our sponsors who allow us to provide a fun-filled morning for our local families.”
In the event of rain on May 5, a rain date is set for May 12.
For more information about the Bike Rodeo, call 618-651-2657.
Choir to give free concert
"Encounter" high school youth choir from Main Street UMC in Alton give a free concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 6 at Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber Road in Highland.
The public is invited to presentation, “All That Is Within Me,” by Travis Cottrell. Admission is free admission, but a love offering will be taken to offset the choir’s tour expenses
League of writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 7 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Pick up tips from published authors. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 30: Country fried steak, country gravy, cheesy hashbrown casserole, green beans, bread, blushing pears.
Tuesday, May 1: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, new potatoes, dinner roll, pumpkin pan pie.
Wednesday, May 2: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, sherbet.
Thursday, May 3: Chicken and dumplings, Peas and carrots, dinner roll, creamy custard pie.
Friday, May 4: Fried fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, luscious fruit dessert.
