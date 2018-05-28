Highland News Briefs: See free movies this summer in Highland

See free movies this summer at The Lory Theater
Local businesses have come together to offer free family movies on Wednesdays this summer at The Lory Theater in Highland.
The sponsoring businesses will be present at each movie, conducting fun activities before the show such as free raffles and giveaways. Each movie is family friendly and completely free to attend. Concessions will be available to purchase. Advanced tickets will not be available for the free movies, so come early to be sure you get in. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for each 10 a.m. start time.
To receive a reminder about each free movie a few days before they happen, customers can subscribe to the company’s email list on their website at thelorytheater.com or follow The Lory on Facebook.
Here is a complete list of the entire series:
▪ June 6: “Trolls,” sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville
▪ June 13: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” sponsored by Off the Wall Heating & Cooling
▪ June 27: “The Peanuts Movie,” sponsored by Bradford National Bank
▪ July 4: “The Lego Movie,” sponsored by Rachael Crow Country Financial
▪ July 11: “The Secret Life of Pets,” sponsored by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust
▪ July 25: “Sing,” sponsored by Timberline Construction
▪ Aug. 1: “Home,” sponsored by A Final Touch Landscaping & Lawn Care
▪ Aug. 8: “Wonder,” sponsored by Just 4 You Insurance and Horstmann Premiere Financial
Circus is coming to town
The Ainad Shriners Circus will have 12 stops in Southern Illinois this year, including one in Highland.
The show in Highland will be on Tuesday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Tickets will be available at the gate. Adult ticket price is $15. Children's tickets are $10.
The circus' trip through Southern Illinois will kick off with a parade at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1 in downtown Belleville. It begins at 17th and W. Main and continues on Main Street and ends at the 800 block of East Main.
Other circus shows planned in the area include:
▪ Saturday, June 2 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville;
▪ Sunday, June 3 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Gateway International Speedway in Madison;
▪ Monday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Park in Jerseyville;
▪ Wednesday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Olney City Park
▪ Thursday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Salem;
▪ Friday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Salem;
▪ Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the DuQuoin Illinois State Fairgrounds; and
▪ Sunday, June 10 at 2 and 6 p.m. at the DuQuoin Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Proceeds from the circus are for the benefit of the Ainad Shriners General Fund. Contributions do not benefit the Shriners Hospitals and are not tax deductible.
Church to host 'Safety Fair' for community
Highland Hope Lutheran Church, 2745 Broadway, in conjunction with Highland police, fire and EMS, will host a "Safety Fair" on Saturday, June 2 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There is free admission and the public is invited. The event will include safety talks/demonstrations when it comes to lawn mowers, ATVs, tractors, and more. The will also be AED and bleeding control training. The Rescue Flight helicopter is also scheduled to make an appearance. The church youth group will be having a bake sale as well.
Garden Club to have plant sale
The Highland Garden Club will hold its second plant sale of the year on Saturday, June 2 at Glik Park from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be no early sales. The Garden Club thanks all those who supported at its earlier plant sale and invites everyone to come see them again.
Two churches to host VBS together
Family Bible Church and the First Baptist Church of Highland are excited to announce their 2018 vacation Bible school program, "Camp Moose on the Loose." The VBS will be June 11-15, from 6 to 8:15 p.m., nightly.
At Camp Moose on the Loose, students will experience all the fun of a camping trip, complete with tents, hiking, canoeing, fishing, campfires, and wildlife galore. There will be puppets, crafts and activities that reinforce each night’s theme. There will also fun Bible lessons where students will learn about the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of His disciple, Peter.
On the closing night, Friday, June 15, parents and family members are invited join the students for a re-cap of the week’s events and a cookout. Bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit around the campfire, make s’mores and reminisce about the week’s experiences.
All children, ages 3 through fifth grade, regardless of their home-church affiliation, are welcome at the VBS. Parents can pre-register their children online at fbchighland.org. or by visiting either churches’ Facebook page. You can also register over the phone by calling 618-654-4145 during office hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday), or at the door on any night of VBS week.
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June4 in meeting room No. 1 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Pick up tips from published authors. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information, call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers/.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, June 4: Roast beef and gravy, baked potato with sour cream, steamed broccoli, peach cobbler.
Tuesday, June 5: Smothered chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered carrots, Jell-O cake with whipped topping.
Wednesday, June 6: Turkey bake, parsley buttered noodles, mixed vegetables, apple crumble.
Thursday, June 7: Ham steak, zucchini and potato bake, cole slaw, yellow cake with chocolate frosting.
Friday, June 8: Fish of the day, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, ice cream novelty.
Comments