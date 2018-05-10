Highland anglers reel in another sectional championship

The Highland High School bass fishing team has hooked another appearance in the state finals. HHS reeled in the IHSA Bass Fishing Coffeen Lake Sectional Tournament on May 7.
The team of Gage Bircher, Colton Brown and Zane Bircher won first place with a five-fish limit of 14.32 pounds. Their boat was captained by Scott Sautman. It was Highland’s eighth sectional title in the past nine years. This honor earned them a bid to fish at the IHSA State Final Tournament, which will be held May 18-19 on Carlyle Lake.
The top three boats from each sectional tournament advance to the IHSA State Finals.
The bass fishing team from Father McGinley Catholic High School in Glen Carbon finished in second place. They also won prize for biggest bass at 3.69 pounds. The team of Jeremy Harkins, Vinny Courtois, Lucas Nelson and Patrick Nelson will also advance to the state tournament.
Triad's No. 1 boat of Ryan Evanoff and Nathan Clark finshed in third place and also qualified with 12.33 total pounds. Triad is coached by Steve Evanoff, who also drove the qualifying team's boat. Triad's other boat finished in eighth-place with 10.67 pounds.
Highland’s second team of Lake Bircher and Evan Sutton placed sixth at the sectional with a five-fish limit of 11.44 pounds. Their boat was piloted by head coach Jon Rinderer.
